Nagpur Session Security Breach: Woman Journalist Arrested for Forging ID Cards

Nagpur : In a major security-related case linked to the 2023–24 Nagpur Assembly Session, police on Monday arrested city-based journalist Savita Sakhare Kulkarni for allegedly forging ID cards using a fake News18 letterhead to secure Vidhan Bhavan passes.

According to Sadar Police Inspector Manish Thakre, Kulkarni had prepared forged passes based on fake IDs, posing a serious security threat during the Assembly session. Authorities noted that such incidents undermine the security protocol as it becomes difficult to regulate unauthorized entry without valid credentials.

Police said Kulkarni was not acting alone. Following a complaint by News18 Media House in Pune, Yerwada police registered a case against her. While she initially secured bail from the sessions court, her plea was later rejected, after which she went absconding.

On Monday, acting on a tip-off, Sadar police raided her residence in Wathoda and took her into custody.

Earlier in 2023, Yerwada police had already booked Kulkarni along with journalist Narendra Vairagade after a complainant named Ojha alleged that the duo had fabricated Vidhan Bhavan passes. The case was transferred to Sadar Police Station after a zero FIR was lodged.

Police have launched a deeper investigation into the matter, and further action is underway.