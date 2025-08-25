Nagpur Traffic Ban in Itwari–Gandhibagh Till Nov 24

No Entry for Autos, E-Rickshaws, Four-Wheelers and Heavy Vehicles in Itwari–Gandhibagh from August 25 to November 24

Nagpur: To tackle the recurring traffic congestion in one of Nagpur’s busiest commercial hubs, the Itwari–Gandhibagh market area, the city traffic police have imposed strict entry restrictions on certain vehicles.

According to the traffic department’s order, from August 25, 2025, to November 24, 2025, entry of autos, e-rickshaws, four-wheelers, and heavy vehicles will be completely prohibited in the Itwari–Gandhibagh and surrounding market zones between 10 AM and 10 PM daily. Only two-wheelers and pedestrians will be allowed during these hours.

To streamline movement, the police have also declared several stretches—including Itwari Anaj Bazaar, Maskasath Road, Tanga Stand Road, Gandhibagh, and connecting routes—as one-way traffic zones. Goods vehicles will only be permitted to enter the Itwari area before 10 AM and after 10 PM. Routes such as Holkar Chowk to Gandhibagh, Shaheed Chowk to Itwari Cloth Market, and Ruikar Road will now operate under a one-way system.

Additionally, no-parking zones have been designated across the market area, and parking of any vehicle will be strictly prohibited. Authorities have warned that violators will face strict penalties.

The traffic police have appealed to citizens, drivers, and shopkeepers to cooperate with the new measures. Officials believe the move will significantly reduce congestion, provide a safer environment for pedestrians and shoppers, and ease business operations in the crowded marketplace. To ensure compliance, dedicated officers and staff have been deployed on-site.