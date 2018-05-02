Nagpur sees record 2582 COVID-19 cases in one single day

Nagpur: Forewarning a grimmer situation ahead, Nagpur district has witnessed a record surge of 2582 Covid-19 cases in one single day on Tuesday. The city registered 1921 new COVID-19 cases while Nagpur rural too recorded 664 positive cases for this dreaded virus. With these the cumulative positive cases reached 1,75,386.

Of the total 2,587 cases on Tuesday, 1,921 were from the city, 664 from rural and 2 from other districts. Before this, the highest number of cases was 2,343 (city 2042, rural 296 and other districts 5) on September 13. The district registered the peak of the pandemic in the last two weeks of August and September last year. Therefore, cases were high in these two months. There were 24,163 cases in August and 48,457 in September.

In 16 days of March, the district has already registered 25,598 cases, which is more than the entire month of August. For the first time in 12-month pandemic, the district has seen over 2,250 cases for four consecutive days. In September last year, cases were above 2,000 on four days but not on consecutive days.

When the district registered the earlier highest-ever cases on September 13 last year, there had been 7,973 tests. On Tuesday, there were 13,364 tests.

The cases were on decline from the first day of October last year and continued till the second week of February this year. The district started to witness the second wave from the third week of February. Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Zilla Parishad increased testing to help in early detection and treatment of positive patients.

There were 18 deaths on Tuesday, which was the highest on a single day in the last 106 days. Deaths have started to increase over the last one week. The fatalities are very less as compared to August and September last year. On September 13 last year, there were 45 deaths. The highest fatalities in a single day were 64 on September 17.

Number of persons recovered on Tuesday has come down to 1, 095, less by 1,500 than the number of corona positive cases reported on Tuesday. This has taken the cumulative recovery to 1,51,917. The daily low recovery has brought down the rate to 86.62%. The low recovery has an impact on the active cases that have risen to 18,980. Number of COVID 19 deaths has increased to 16 with Nagpur rural witnessing four deaths. In the city, 12 people died of this dreaded virus. The cumulative death count reached 3,738. The testing count in one single day has increased by 5,000 in the district. On Tuesday the district reported 13,364 testing. Nagpur rural has reported 4,056 testing, while city reporting 9,308 testing. This has taken the cumulative testing number to 13,99,611.