Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Mar 17th, 2021

    Man rapes woman with manager’s job offer

    Nagpur: A 29-year old woman was raped by a man who lured her with a manager’s job in his office and then exploited her sexually. Pratap Nagar police have booked the accused under IPC sections as well as Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. No arrest has been made so far.

    In her complaint, the 29-year old victim told police that the accused Rahul Arjunrao Vaidya (32), resident of Hazari Pahad, Vayusena Nagar, offered her manager’s job in his office. With this luring offer, the accused Rahul Vaidya abused her sexually between August 18, 2019 and February 9, 2021. Moreover, no job was offered to her by the accused.

    Pratap Nagar Woman Police Inspector Vidya Jadhav, acting on the victim’s complaint, booked the accused Rahul Vaidya under Sections 376, 417, 497 of the IPC read with Section 3(1)(W)(i)(ii) of Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. No arrest has been made so far. Further probe is underway.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur sees record 2582 COVID-19 cases in one single day
    Nagpur sees record 2582 COVID-19 cases in one single day
    Man rapes woman with manager’s job offer
    Man rapes woman with manager’s job offer
    2694 लोगों पर कार्रवाई
    2694 लोगों पर कार्रवाई
    Video: DCP Vinita Sahu cracks whip against travel buses flouting Covid norms
    Video: DCP Vinita Sahu cracks whip against travel buses flouting Covid norms
    रस्त्यावर फिरणा-या कोरोनाबाधितांवर ५ हजाराचा दंड
    रस्त्यावर फिरणा-या कोरोनाबाधितांवर ५ हजाराचा दंड
    ९९ नागरिकांना दंड करुन मनपाने दिले मास्क
    ९९ नागरिकांना दंड करुन मनपाने दिले मास्क
    आर.आर.टी. टीम सोबत आयुक्तांनी केली
    आर.आर.टी. टीम सोबत आयुक्तांनी केली
    झोनस्तरावर कौशल्य विकास प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम राबवा
    झोनस्तरावर कौशल्य विकास प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम राबवा
    Shops selling groceries, vegetables, fruits, meat in City to be open till 1pm from Mar 17
    Shops selling groceries, vegetables, fruits, meat in City to be open till 1pm from Mar 17
    Nagpur reports 2,287 fresh COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths; active cases touch 19K mark
    Nagpur reports 2,287 fresh COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths; active cases touch 19K mark
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145