Man rapes woman with manager’s job offer

Nagpur: A 29-year old woman was raped by a man who lured her with a manager’s job in his office and then exploited her sexually. Pratap Nagar police have booked the accused under IPC sections as well as Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. No arrest has been made so far.

In her complaint, the 29-year old victim told police that the accused Rahul Arjunrao Vaidya (32), resident of Hazari Pahad, Vayusena Nagar, offered her manager’s job in his office. With this luring offer, the accused Rahul Vaidya abused her sexually between August 18, 2019 and February 9, 2021. Moreover, no job was offered to her by the accused.

Pratap Nagar Woman Police Inspector Vidya Jadhav, acting on the victim’s complaint, booked the accused Rahul Vaidya under Sections 376, 417, 497 of the IPC read with Section 3(1)(W)(i)(ii) of Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. No arrest has been made so far. Further probe is underway.