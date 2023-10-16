Nagpur sees decline in dengue cases

Nagpur: After witnessing a sharp rise in dengue patients – positive and suspected in August and September — Nagpur city is witnessing decline in the cases of this dreaded disease now.

In August and September, an average 10 positive and 110 suspected patients reported daily. In October, the daily average of positive patients has gone down to 5 and of suspected cases to 36. As per the official report provided by Dr Narendra Bahirwar, Health Officer of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), the number of suspected cases started rising from July when 566 persons were detected as the suspected patients of the disease.

Till July the positive cases were in single digit and suspected in double digits. But, in July, a whopping 80 persons were diagnosed with dengue. If compared, the number of cases registered in the year 2022, this year the number is too high. If one takes a look at the number the city had registered last year then one would find that there were 56 suspected cases while 10 tested positive. But, in August and September this year, 2,842 and 3,502 suspected cases were reported respectively.

The persons who came positive for dengue in August and September respectively were 281 and 310. In October this year, the number of suspected cases reported were 1,113,of which 74 persons tested positive for dengue till 13th. The cumulative suspected and positive cases rose to 8,332 and 776 respectively.

According to Dr Narendra Bahirwar, the cases increased in August and September because of the spell of rain. Since there are no rains, the cases have gone down. The cases are rising but there is no severity. Most Government Hospitals have conducted cleanliness drives. Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) cleaned the premises, emptied the water coolers which were used during summer season. There are some patients having symptoms similar to dengue being treated at GMCH and IGGMCH.

“Since temperature has not gone down, most houses are using coolers. Coolers are the major breeding ground for mosquito larvae. Our team is conducting fogging all over the city and inspection of homes too is going on to check whether there is a storage of water or not. The Municipal Corporation team is scrupulously doing its work to bring down the cases,” Dr Bahirwar made it clear.

