Sontu Jain surrenders before JMFC Court in Nagpur

Nagpur: After evading Nagpur Police for months, online gaming fraudster Sontu, also known as Ananth Navratan Jain from Gondia, surrendered before the JMFC Court here on Monday. The deadline for Jain’s surrender was set to expire on Monday.

Sontu, accused of orchestrating an online gaming fraud and duping city businessman Vikrant Agrawal of Rs 58 crore, had been on the run since the police registered a case against him on July 22. Following the rejection of his pre-arrest bail application by the High Court, Sontu appealed to the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

On October 9, the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Bombay High Court to deny him bail and issued a stern directive for him to surrender before the police within seven days. The investigation into this online gaming fraud case was initiated when Agrawal filed a complaint alleging that he had been defrauded of a staggering Rs 58 crore by the gaming platform.

Following the complaint, the police raided Sontu’s residence in Gondia on July 22, seizing an astonishing Rs 17 crore in cash, 14 kg of gold, and 294 kg of silver, with a combined worth of Rs 27 crore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement