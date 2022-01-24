Nagpur lad Shreenabh Agrawal honoured with PM’s National Award for Children

Nagpur: The talented Nagpur lad, Shreenabh Agrawal, who has several achievements in the field of research to his credit, was honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (Prime Minister’s National Award for Children) on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the award to children from different States of the country.

The highest civilian honour is given annually to adolescents by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development. The award honours children who have done innovative experiments in different fields. The event is being organized in presence of Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani and will be held online. The ceremony was held at 11 am on January 24 and Shreenabh’s parents Dr Moujesh Agrawal and Dr Tinu Agrawal along with District Collector R Vimala were present on the occasion to accept the award at the District Collector’s Office. The digital certificate and cash will be credited to the prize winner’s account.

Shreenabh has made a name for himself in the field of Science at an early age. He has authored two books and has published numerous articles in national and international journals. His patent on Triple Lock Bore Hole Protection Lead has also been published. He has completed two courses in Physics from IIT Kanpur and is also listed in the India Book of Records and Children’s Book of Records for writing books at an early age.

Shreenabh is currently pursuing his degree course form prestigious Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and is in first year of Bachelor of Science (Research) course.





