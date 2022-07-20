Nagpur SDRF team rescue around 400 people from flood-affected village in Chandrapur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Amid the ongoing rains tormenting various regions, the water of rivers overflowing, and roads waterlogged in the state of Maharashtra, the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team from Nagpur rescued around 400 people in Chandrapur, informed the officials on Wednesday.

The people were stuck in Soit village in Warora due to a flood-like situation.

“Around 340-400 people were rescued by the SDRF team of Deepak Parihar from Soit in Warora tehsil in the Chandrapur district, on July 19 using boats. They were stuck in the village due to a flood-like situation there,” said SDRF officials.

Watch video here:



