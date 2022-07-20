High-level committee to probe fly ash bund breach: Fadnavis

Advertisement

Nagpur: The State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday stated that the government will set-up a high level committee to probe the breach of fly ash-bund of Koradi Thermal Power Station (KTPS) leading to severe damage to crops and drinking water sources.

During his visit to Nagpur to take stock of the flood situation in east Vidarbha, Fadnavis said, “The giving away of the bund is a very serious issue and we have taken its cognizance. We will ensure that there should be no repetition of such incidents. We will also find out who is responsible for this and therefore would be setting up a committee to probe it.”

According to reports, the Khasala bund breached on Saturday, July 16, flooding three villages with toxic fly-ash slurry. An inspection was carried out by members of NGO Centre for Sustainable Development (CFSD) on Tuesday to assess the damage done. Locals informed the NGO that some days before the mishap, they had alerted the plant’s officials about the increasing water level. However no one paid heed to their warnings, said members of CFSD.

Recalling the horrifying day, a tea-seller described how the overflowing ash slurry took away everything. “I just had enough time to take my cylinder and a few things. Everything else flowed away within minutes,” he said.

At Khairi, at least 20 farmers have suffered major losses. The fields and water sources are completely contaminated. We don’t think we will be able to grow anything in our farms for the next three years, they said.

