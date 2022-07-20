Nagpur Central Jail sends proposal to free 14 inmates to mark ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Advertisement

Nagpur: In special remission to inmates as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence, proposal of 14 prisoners (all males) have been sent to Governor Office, under certain categories, informed Nagpur Central Jail Superintendent Anupkumar Kumre to Nagpur Today. The shortlisted prisoners will be released in the first phase i.e. on August 15, 2022. Following which, the process of second and third phases — January 26, 2023 and August 15, 2023 – will be initiated, Kumre added.

Notably, the Narendra Modi Government has decided to give a special remission to certain categories of prisoners and release them in three phases — on August 15, 2022, (75th anniversary of Independence), January 26, 2023, (Republic Day) and August 15, 2023, to commemorate the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. “The remission scheme is intended to ensure prison discipline and good conduct on the part of prisoners and to encourage learning and better work culture with the prospect of early release from prison as an incentive,” according to officials.

Discussing the prisoners who are eligible for the special remission, the Superintendent said, “Women and transgender convicts aged 50 years and above; male convicts aged 60 years and above; physically challenged with 70% disability and more, and youths who committed an offence between 18-21 years of age, with no other criminal involvement are eligible for this remission. However, all these categories should have completed 50% of their total sentence period,” he mentioned.

“After evaluating all possibilities, we’ve sent proposals of 14 male inmates who satisfy above guidelines, to the Governor Office. Following the final list approved by the Government, the inmates will be released. However, prior to the release of prisoners, Nagpur Central Jail will be conducting counselling sessions for them and their kin to facilitate their rehabilitation in the society,” Anupkumar Kumre stated.

Kumre also discussed the inmates who don’t qualify for the special remission. “Prisoners who are sentenced to death or life imprisonment, and convicted in rape, terror charges, dowry deaths and money laundering cases will not be eligible. Those convicted under the Explosives Act, National Security Act, Official Secrets Act, Anti-Hijacking Act as well as those convicted for human trafficking will also not be considered for remission,” he elaborated.

Around 3150 inmates are currently lodged in Nagpur Central Jail. Out of which, around 115 are women and the rest are male convicts.

According to a 2020 official estimate, jails across India continued to remain overcrowded, lodging about 4.78 lakh prisoners against an actual capacity of 4.03 lakh. Of the total prisoners, nearly a lakh are women.

– Shubham Nagdeve

