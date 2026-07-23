Nagpur School Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Student Dies After Suddenly Collapsing During Recess

Advertisement

Nagpur: A tragic incident unfolded at Rajkumar Kevalramani School in Nagpur’s Jaripatka area on Wednesday when an eight-year-old Class III student suddenly collapsed in the school corridor during the lunch break and later died.

The deceased has been identified as Hanit Shaligram Katre (8), a resident of Samta Nagar. According to preliminary information, Hanit’s mother had dropped him off at school as usual on Wednesday morning. During the recess, he stepped out of his classroom and suddenly collapsed in the veranda.

Teachers and school staff immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead after examination.

Gold Rate July 23 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 45,900 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,35,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,27,000/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Upon receiving information about the incident, officers from the Jaripatka Police Station reached the school, conducted a spot inspection, and initiated legal formalities. Police have registered an accidental death case and started an investigation. Officials said the exact cause of death will be determined only after the post-mortem report is received.

The incident has left students, parents, and residents in shock. Following the tragedy, several citizens have raised concerns about student safety measures in schools and have demanded a fair and transparent investigation. They have also called for strict action if any negligence is found during the inquiry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

शादी का झांसा देकर दुष्कर्म का आरोप #NagpurNews #CrimeNews #PoliceAction #LatestNews #NewsUpdate CCTV ने खोला ऑटो चालक का राज! #Nagpur #NagpurNews #Crime #AutoDriver #CCTV... नागपुर के स्कूल में दर्दनाक हादसा! #NagpurNews #SchoolNews #Student #NewsUpdate #Investigation भंडारा बंद को मिला व्यापक जनसमर्थन #vidarbhanews #bhandara #newsupdate #maharashtranews राष्ट्रपति के नाम सौंपा गया ज्ञापन #vidarbhanews #gadchiroli #vidarbha #vidarbha #newsupdate शेगांव में कांग्रेस का बड़ा प्रदर्शन! #Shegaon #Buldhana #Congress #NEET #StudentProtest #newsupdate

×