Victim dies on the spot after detached wheel rolls across road and runs over his head; tragedy raises fresh concerns over school bus fitness checks

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Nagpur: In a shocking and heartbreaking road accident, a motorcyclist was killed instantly after the rear wheel of a moving school bus suddenly came off and rolled across the road before striking him near Kondhali in Nagpur district on Sunday evening. The detached wheel reportedly ran over the victim’s head, resulting in his instantaneous death.

The horrifying incident occurred near Khapri on the Kondhali-Sawli Khurd route. According to police, Namdev Mahadev Ghagare, a resident of Sawli Khurd, was returning home on his motorcycle (MH-32/AV-9256) after travelling from Kondhali when the tragedy unfolded.

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A school bus (MH-35/AJ-0446), travelling behind him, allegedly suffered a major mechanical failure as its left rear wheel suddenly detached while the vehicle was in motion. The wheel rolled at high speed before crashing into Ghagare’s motorcycle. The impact threw him off balance, and the runaway wheel passed over his head, leaving him fatally injured.

The accident was so severe that Ghagare died on the spot before anyone could come to his aid. Passersby rushed to help after witnessing the horrific scene, but he had already succumbed to his injuries.

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After being alerted, Kondhali Police reached the spot, conducted a panchnama, and sent the body for post-mortem examination. A case of accidental death has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the mechanical failure and whether negligence was involved.

The deceased is survived by his wife and two daughters. As the sole breadwinner of the family, his sudden and tragic death has left his family devastated and facing an uncertain future.

The incident has triggered widespread anger among local residents, who alleged that the accident was the result of poor maintenance and negligence in ensuring the roadworthiness of the school bus. Citizens have demanded a thorough investigation into the vehicle’s fitness certificate, maintenance records and technical inspections, along with strict action against those found responsible.

The tragedy has once again brought the safety of school buses under scrutiny. Parents and residents have urged the transport authorities to conduct an immediate special inspection of all school buses to ensure that mechanical defects do not claim more innocent lives. They have also called for stricter enforcement of vehicle fitness norms and periodic safety audits to prevent such devastating accidents in the future.

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