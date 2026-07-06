RTI reveals nearly 2,000 trains also ran behind schedule in just 17 months, exposing the growing reliability crisis on one of Central India's busiest rail corridors

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Nagpur: For lakhs of passengers, a confirmed railway ticket no longer guarantees a journey. Over the past one-and-a-half years, frequent train cancellations and delays have turned travel to and from Nagpur into an ordeal, forcing commuters to scramble for costly alternatives, postpone important engagements, or abandon travel plans altogether.

An analysis of data obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act has revealed that 371 trains were cancelled between January 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026, potentially disrupting the travel plans of more than 5.19 lakh passengers. The figures, obtained by Nagpur-based RTI activist Abhay Kolarkar from Central Railway, paint a grim picture of mounting inconvenience for one of the country’s busiest railway hubs.

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The cancellations affected thousands of passengers travelling for work, education, medical treatment, family emergencies and holidays. Many found themselves making last-minute arrangements, often paying several times the normal fare for flight tickets, while others were left with overcrowded private buses or expensive road travel as their only options.

Railway experts estimate that a typical long-distance train comprising 22 to 24 coaches accommodates around 1,400 to 1,600 passengers. During festive seasons and vacation periods, this number often crosses 2,000 due to unreserved and waitlisted travellers. Even using the conservative estimate of 1,400 passengers per train, the cancellation of 371 services could have impacted nearly 5,19,400 commuters.

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The RTI data also highlights specific periods when the disruption peaked. May 2025 witnessed the highest number of cancellations at 84 trains, followed by 64 cancellations in January 2025 and 56 in February 2025. These months coincide with heavy passenger demand, making the impact even more severe.

For many travellers, especially senior citizens and middle-class families, the cancellations translated into financial and emotional hardship.

“Air travel remains beyond the reach of many people, while private buses are uncomfortable and often unsuitable for elderly passengers and children. For most families, trains are the only affordable and reliable option. When services are cancelled repeatedly, people are left with very few choices,” said a senior citizen.

However, cancellations tell only part of the story.

The RTI records show that 1,949 trains were delayed during the same 17-month period, further affecting passengers who managed to retain their bookings.

Of these, 1,016 trains originated late from Nagpur, while 933 trains reached Nagpur behind schedule, reflecting persistent operational challenges across the railway network.

The worst disruption among terminating trains was recorded in June 2025, when 107 trains arrived late, while May 2026 witnessed the highest number of delayed departures from Nagpur, with 79 trains originating behind schedule.

Frequent delays not only prolong journeys but also disrupt connecting trains, business schedules, medical appointments and family commitments, leaving passengers uncertain about reaching their destinations on time.

The RTI findings have once again raised questions about the reliability of railway operations despite the growing dependence on rail transport. With Nagpur serving as a major railway junction connecting north, south, east and west India, commuters believe that improving punctuality and reducing cancellations should be among the highest priorities for railway authorities to restore passenger confidence.

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