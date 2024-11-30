Nagpur school bus tragedy: Web of fraud, negligence, safety failures exposed

Advertisement





Nagpur: The tragic school bus accident involving students from Nagpur-based Saraswati Vidyalaya on a picnic has unveiled a web of fraud, criminal negligence, and systemic safety failures. The incident, which occurred near Pendri Ghat on Tuesday, November 26, has prompted a swift investigation by the Nagpur Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Investigations revealed that the ill-fated bus was operating with a fraudulent Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate issued by JK Batteries, a PUC centre in East Nagpur. Startlingly, the certificate was dated hours after the accident, exposing a blatant attempt to falsify compliance records.

Another bus (MH04 GP1459) used for the same trip lacked essential permits and documentation. According to Deputy RTO (East) Avinash Raut, the operator applied for the necessary permit only after the accident. Such post-incident actions are both unethical and illegal. A show-cause notice has been issued, demanding an explanation for this negligence, he said.

Poor maintenance and emergency lapses

The ill-maintained bus, operational for over a decade with more than 4.76 lakh kilometres on its odometer, was found in deplorable condition. While it had a fitness certificate valid until December 6, it lacked several crucial documents at the time of the accident.

Rural RTO officer Vijay Chavhan, who inspected the accident site, highlighted serious safety flaws. The rear emergency exit was blocked, and the side emergency exit was jammed with a chair obstructing access. “We had to break open a side panel for evacuation, but its deteriorated condition made it fall apart too easily,” Chavhan reported.

Negligence on the road

The accident occurred on a treacherous stretch of Pendri Ghat known for its sharp turns and lack of safety measures such as railings and signage. Despite previous accidents reported at this spot, no corrective action had been taken.

Driver error further compounded the tragedy. The driver, unfamiliar with the route, failed to anticipate the sharp turn and only applied brakes after hitting a barrier. “There were no early brake marks, indicating a lack of attentiveness. Distractions such as mobile phone use or students could have played a role,” Chavhan added.

The driver’s license, registered in Nagpur, is now under review. Authorities have recommended its suspension and proposed the cancellation of the bus operator’s permit. The faulty PUC machine used by JK Batteries is also set to be confiscated.

A grim reminder of systemic failures

The bus, owned by Shree Harihar Travels, met with the accident at 9:15 am, claiming the life of a young girl and leaving the city in mourning. The tragedy serves as a harsh reminder of the urgent need for stricter enforcement of safety regulations, regular vehicle inspections, and accountability for negligence in public transport services.