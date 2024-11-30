Safety first: Helmet for pillion riders is now must in Maharashtra to curb fatalities

Statistics from Nagpur reveal that over 300 people lost their lives in road accidents last year, many due to the absence of helmets

Nagpur: In a decisive move to tackle the growing number of road fatalities, the Additional Director General of Police (Traffic), Maharashtra State, has issued a directive mandating the use of helmets for both two-wheeler riders and their pillion passengers. This rule aims to reduce the alarming rate of fatalities caused by road accidents, particularly those resulting from severe head injuries.

The directive, circulated to all police units across Maharashtra, imposes stringent enforcement of helmet usage. Under this rule, any rider or pillion passenger found without a helmet will be penalized, with separate fines applicable to each individual. This action follows alarming statistics from Nagpur, where over 300 people lost their lives in road accidents last year, many due to the absence of helmets.

The circular highlights the lacklustre enforcement of Sections 128 and 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which mandate helmet use. Recognizing the inadequacy of current measures in preventing fatalities, the traffic police department has instructed officers to implement the law rigorously.

One of the key elements of the new policy is the enhancement of the electronic challan (e-challan) system. The updated system will allow traffic police to issue distinct fines for riders and pillion passengers, ensuring accountability for both. Authorities are optimistic that these measures will encourage helmet compliance among pillion riders, a group often overlooked in road safety campaigns.

A senior official from the Nagpur Traffic Police confirmed their commitment to enforcing the directive. “We will strictly adhere to the instructions received from our higher officials to ensure road safety,” the official stated.

This initiative comes in the wake of rising road safety concerns in Maharashtra. By focusing on helmet compliance, authorities hope to significantly reduce fatalities and promote a culture of responsible road use. The public is urged to cooperate with the new regulations and prioritize safety for all road users.