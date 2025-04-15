Nagpur Launches National Common Mobility Card for Cashless Bus Travel

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a move to enhance convenience for public transport users, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) launched the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) on Tuesday. The initiative is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “One Nation, One Card” vision aimed at streamlining payments across public transport, toll booths, parking, and more through a single card.

The NCMC was officially launched by Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, and it will primarily be used for cashless travel in NMC-operated Aapli Buses. The card has been introduced in collaboration with the Chalo App, which also allows users to recharge the card online.

Passengers can now enjoy a seamless and unified digital payment experience across public transport modes, starting with city buses. The card is currently available at bus depots in Wadi, Hingna, Patwardhan Ground, and Naka No. 13, as well as through bus pass centers and bus conductors.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Chaudhari said, “From now on, this will be the single card used on our buses.” He also assured that facilities available on previously issued cards will remain active, and once they expire, users will be transitioned to the new NCMC cards.

For now, the card is limited to Aapli Buses, but efforts are underway to make it functional on Nagpur Metro as well. Once technical integration is complete, commuters will be able to use the same card for metro travel.

