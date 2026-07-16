Sayaji Hotel Bajaj Nagar Duped With Fake Payments

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Nagpur: Three men have been booked for allegedly cheating Sayaji Hotel in Nagpur’s Bajaj Nagar by using fake UPI payment screenshots to avoid paying a hotel bill of ₹37,000 after staying for two days.

According to police, the complaint was filed by Piyush Ghangare, Front Office Manager of Sayaji Hotel. The accused have been identified as Vikas Salve, Sagar Dake and Siddharth Pohare.

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Police said Vikas Salve initially booked a room at the hotel and allegedly showed a fake online payment screenshot claiming to have transferred ₹25,000, gaining the hotel’s trust.

The following day, his associates also checked into the hotel. The trio stayed for two days, availing accommodation, food and other hotel services.

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At the time of checkout, the total bill came to ₹37,000. The accused allegedly produced another fake PhonePe payment screenshot showing a transfer of ₹50,000, claiming the payment had been completed.

However, after verifying the hotel’s bank account, staff found that no payment had been received. When contacted, the accused reportedly kept delaying the matter. Further verification revealed that both payment screenshots were fake.

Following the complaint, Bajaj Nagar Police registered a case against the three accused under relevant sections of cheating and the Information Technology Act. Police have launched a search for the accused and are continuing the investigation.

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