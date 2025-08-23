Nagpur Sadar Police Book Woman for Leaving Pets Unattended

Nagpur: Sadar Police have registered a case under Section 291 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Rashmi Sameer Barve for allegedly abandoning her pet dogs and cats, creating nuisance and posing danger to residents in Mohan Nagar.

Complaint Filed by Resident

The case was filed following a complaint by Dinesh Chandrakant Naidu (51), resident of Arc Nest Apartment, Plot No. 413, Mohan Nagar. Naidu, who runs a computer sales business, lives in the locality with his wife and two children.

According to Naidu, Rashmi Barve earlier stayed in Mohan Nagar, opposite Ganesh Mandir, with three pet dogs. In March 2025, she sold her house to a person named Sarda and shifted elsewhere. However, she allegedly left the dogs behind without care.

Safety Concerns Raised

Despite repeated requests from Naidu and other residents to either take responsibility for the animals or shift them to a shelter, Barve allegedly ignored all appeals.

Naidu claimed that:

The stray dogs often chase people , creating fear among residents.

, creating fear among residents. There is heightened concern for the safety of children studying at St Joseph’s School , located nearby.

, located nearby. Apart from dogs, Barve also left behind three pet cats, adding to risks of accidents and attacks.

Based on the complaint, police have booked a case and confirmed that further investigation is underway.