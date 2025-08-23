Nagpur Municipal Corporation Election 2025: Draft Prabhag and Ward Structure Released, Objections Open Till August 28

Nagpur: After a long wait, the draft of the new Prabhag (ward cluster) structure for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Elections 2025 has finally been released. The draft was issued exactly at midnight and follows the 2017 model of division. A total of 38 Prabhags have been created—37 with four wards each and one Prabhag with three wards. Citizens and political leaders can now submit objections and suggestions on this draft.

The Urban Development Department released the draft at 12 a.m. on August 23. It was initially scheduled for release on Friday but was delayed due to technical reasons. Later, Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary announced that the draft would be issued on August 23, and true to that, it was rolled out at midnight.

The new structure mirrors the 2017 framework, with each Prabhag comprising four wards, except Prabhag 38, which consists of three wards as before. Compared to the last elections, the number of voters has increased. Prabhag 16 has the highest voter count with 71,187 voters, while Prabhag 38 has the lowest with 47,216 voters.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

From today until August 28, citizens, representatives, and aspiring candidates can file their objections and suggestions. The Urban Development Department will address these by September 8 and submit the final proposal to the state government.

By September 26, the final draft will be handed over to the State Election Commission, which will issue the official notification and announce the final Prabhag structure on October 6. Compared to the 2017 final draft, no major changes have been made, and the layout largely remains the same, except for minor adjustments in a few Prabhags.