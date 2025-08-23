4 ‘Theme-Based’ Gardens Coming Up in Nagpur

Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is planning to give the city a fresh green makeover by developing four first-ever theme-based gardens. These will include a Cactus Garden, Rock Garden, Adventure Park, and Happiness Park, created by renovating existing gardens across the city.

First Step: Adventure Park at Lata Mangeshkar Garden

The civic body has already cleared the proposal for Adventure Park at Lata Mangeshkar Garden, Surya Nagar, with a project cost of ₹8.79 crore.

₹4.58 crore – Civil and landscaping works (pathways, fencing, lawns, plantations, ticket counters, smart toilets, office rooms).

– Civil and landscaping works (pathways, fencing, lawns, plantations, ticket counters, smart toilets, office rooms). ₹4.20 crore – Adventure-specific installations.

The project has been fast-tracked and will soon enter the tendering phase, officials confirmed.

Major Attractions Planned

The upcoming Adventure Park will feature several exciting facilities, such as:

Zip Line (Single Rope One-Way)

Adventure Play Station

Low Rope Course

Climbing & Rappelling Walls

Sky Cycling (Double Bicycle Ropeway)

Sky Roller (Double)

Bungee Ejection

Suspension & Burma Bridges

Canopy Walks

Trampoline Park

Soft Play Area

Other Theme Parks

Cactus Garden – To be developed at Barbate Udyan, Lakadganj .

– To be developed at . Rock Garden – Planned at Suyog Nagar Garden .

– Planned at . Happiness Park – Location yet to be finalized.

According to Ganesh Rathod, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Garden Department), NMC is consulting with architects to identify cactus species for planting at Barbate Udyan. Similarly, the Rock Garden will display different varieties of rocks with educational information boards.

A New Dimension for Nagpur

“These gardens will not only provide recreation but also educate visitors about cactus species and rock varieties,” said Rathod.

The initiative is expected to be a game-changer in Nagpur’s urban beautification and smart city mission, adding unique attractions for both residents and tourists. With approvals in place, construction work is set to begin soon.