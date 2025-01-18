Nagpur Rural SP’s Security Guard Attempts Suicide by Gunshot

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a security guard assigned to Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Harsh Poddar reportedly attempted suicide by shooting himself.

The incident took place this morning at SP Poddar’s official residence in Vrindavan City, located in the Jamtha area. The security guard, who was stationed at the residence, used his service revolver in the attempt.

Gold Rate Saturday18 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 79,600 /- Gold 22 KT 74,000 /- Silver / Kg 90,900/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The injured guard was immediately rushed to AIIMS Nagpur for treatment. The reason behind his extreme step remains unclear, and police officials are currently investigating the matter.

The incident has caused a stir within the police department. Preliminary information suggests that mental stress or personal issues could be factors. Sources indicate that financial losses in the stock market might have driven the guard to take this drastic step.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.