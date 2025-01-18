Sex racket busted at Bit’z Unisex Parlour in Byramji Town, Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a major breakthrough, the Social Security Branch (SSB) of Nagpur Police busted a sex racket being operated under the guise of a massage parlour in the Byramji Town area of the city. During the raid, two women were rescued, and the accused, identified as Bhavesh Udaysingh Gedam (29), was arrested.

Gedam, a resident of Plot No. 62, Shashikant Gruhnirman Society, Gorewada Road, was running the operation under the name “Bit’z Unisex Professional Salon and Massage Parlour.” The parlour was located at JP Height, First Floor, Gondwana Square.

Acting on a tip-off, the SSB team sent a decoy customer who negotiated a deal for Rs 15,000. Once the deal was confirmed, the police raided the premises, rescuing two women and apprehending Gedam. A sum of Rs 39,610 in cash was seized from the parlour during the operation.

A case has been registered under Section 143(3) of the Bombay Police Act and Sections 4, 5, and 7 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

The raid was conducted under the guidance of DCP Detection Rahul Maknikar. The arrest and rescue operation were led by Sr. WPI Kavita Isarkar and API Shivaji Nanware, with the assistance of police personnel Ajay Paunikar, Ashwin Mange, Kunal Masram, Nitin Wasne, Aarti Chavan, and others.

The police have initiated further investigations to uncover additional details about the racket and its network. This successful operation underscores the commitment of Nagpur Police to curb illegal activities and ensure the safety and dignity of individuals in the city.