ISRO scientist Dr Madhavi Thakre inspires Nagpur with Chandrayaan-3 success story

Dr Thakre was speaking at the lecture series organized by Dharampeth Education Society's Dharampeth MP Dev Memorial Science College in city

Nagpur: The remarkable journey of Chandrayaan-3, India’s historic moon mission, captivated the audience as ISRO scientist Dr Madhavi Thakre shed light on the challenges, dedication, and brilliance that marked its success. The lecture, titled “Nation’s Pride: India’s Moon Mission,” was held in Nagpur on Friday, inspiring students, educators, and dignitaries alike.

Dr Thakre began by emphasizing India’s groundbreaking achievement as the fourth nation to successfully land on the moon. She recounted the tireless efforts of the ISRO team, stating, “Chandrayaan-3 was not just a mission; it was a testament to our resilience. Chandrayaan-2 taught us invaluable lessons that propelled us to succeed this time with renewed determination.”

A proud Vidarbha native and a key contributor to Chandrayaan-3’s success, Dr Thakre played a crucial role in developing the mission’s cameras at ISRO’s Space Applications Centre. She delivered her lecture as part of the golden jubilee lecture series organized by Dharampeth Education Society’s Dharampeth MP Dev Memorial Science College.

Dr Thakre delved into the complexities of the moon’s rugged south pole, where the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover were deployed. She highlighted the meticulous engineering and planning that ensured their success. “Exploring water sources, minerals, and the moon’s environment isn’t just about science; it’s a responsibility we bear for future generations,” she remarked.

The scientist’s passionate account also underscored the collective spirit behind the mission. “This mission was a labour of love and patriotism. Every moment, from conceptualizing the mission to its execution, was driven by a singular vision — to make India proud on the global stage,” she said, inspiring the young minds in the audience to dream big.

Adv Ulhas Aurangabadkar, President of Dharampeth Education Society, chaired the event and highlighted Vidarbha’s consistent contributions to India’s space achievements. Principal Dr Akhilesh Peshwe lauded the golden jubilee lecture series as a vital platform for nurturing scientific curiosity and ambition among students.

The programme left attendees motivated and proud, with Chandrayaan-3’s success serving as a shining example of India’s growing prowess in space exploration.