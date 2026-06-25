Nagpur Rural records sharp fall in major crimes, murder cases down by 55%

Data released by the Nagpur Rural Police shows that several categories of serious offences, including murder, theft, kidnapping and molestation, registered a notable decline between January and May 2026 compared to the corresponding period last year.

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Nagpur: Nagpur Rural Police have reported a significant decline in major crimes during the first five months of 2026, reflecting the impact of intensified preventive policing and sustained enforcement measures across the district.

Data released by the Nagpur Rural Police shows that several categories of serious offences, including murder, theft, kidnapping and molestation, registered a notable decline between January and May 2026 compared to the corresponding period last year.

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Police officials attributed the improvement to a proactive law-and-order strategy implemented under the leadership of Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Harssh A. Poddar and Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Mhaske, who have focused on preventive action against habitual offenders and criminal networks.

Among the most significant achievements was the sharp drop in murder cases. The district recorded 10 murder cases during the first five months of 2026, compared to 22 cases during the same period in 2025, marking a decline of 54.55 per cent.

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Cases of attempt to murder also witnessed a marginal reduction, falling from 23 to 21 cases, while incidents of causing hurt declined substantially from 458 cases to 342 cases, registering a drop of more than 25 per cent.

Crimes against women also showed a downward trend. Kidnapping cases decreased from 86 to 79, while molestation cases dropped from 95 to 76, reflecting a decline of 20 per cent.

Property-related offences recorded one of the most encouraging improvements. Theft cases came down from 613 cases in 2025 to 437 cases in 2026, a reduction of nearly 29 per cent, indicating tighter surveillance and effective crime-prevention measures.

Police officials said the decline was achieved through a series of targeted operations and preventive actions. These included proceedings under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), action under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA), externment of habitual offenders, combing operations, intensified patrolling and identification drives.

According to officials, consistent monitoring of known criminals, swift action against anti-social elements and strengthened intelligence gathering have played a crucial role in improving the district’s crime situation.

Encouraged by the positive trend, Nagpur Rural Police have vowed to continue their aggressive anti-crime campaign in the coming months. Officials said sustained enforcement, preventive policing and community participation would remain key priorities to ensure public safety and maintain law and order across the district.

The latest figures indicate that Nagpur Rural is witnessing a steady improvement in its crime landscape, with police efforts yielding measurable results in the fight against serious offences.

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