Nagpur Rural Police Ranks 2nd in Statewide 100-Day Plan

Nagpur: Inspired by the vision of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Nagpur Rural Police Superintendent’s Office has achieved a major milestone under the state’s ‘100-Day Action Plan’ campaign. Evaluated by the Quality Council of India, the Nagpur Rural Police team scored 80 out of 100 points, securing the second position across Maharashtra.

Inspector General of Police, Nagpur Rural Range, Dilip Patil Bhujbal congratulated the entire rural police force for their outstanding performance.

This special campaign was conducted from January 7 to April 16, 2025, with participation from all departments of the Maharashtra Government. Among the top five performing Superintendent of Police (SP) offices, Palghar secured the first position, followed by Nagpur Rural in second place.

The campaign focused on several key areas such as website development, communication with the central government, office cleanliness, grievance redressal, operational improvements, staff training, and use of modern technology. The Nagpur Rural Police made significant strides toward transparent, citizen-centric, and modern policing—setting an inspiring example for other districts.

