Nagpur Municipal Corporation to Develop 9 New Markets to Boost Revenue and Strengthen Infrastructure

Nagpur: In a bid to boost its revenue and strengthen civic infrastructure, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has announced plans to develop nine new markets across the city. Of these, six markets—including the iconic Cotton Market—will be developed by the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC).

NMC Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, along with civic officials, inspected the proposed site for the new market at Cotton Market on Friday. During the visit, he also examined an old municipal school building located in the same area.

The development initiative will take place on land owned by the municipal corporation at nine locations. The six markets to be developed by MSIDC include Cotton Market, Orange (Santra) Market, Netaji Market, Itwari Market, Dahi Bazaar, and Daga Hospital area. The remaining three—Budhwari Market, Bhandewadi Market, and Ganeshpeth Market—will be developed directly by the NMC.

A detailed project report (DPR) and a master planning framework have already been prepared for the development of all these markets.

During the inspection, Commissioner Chaudhari also visited the old NMC building located behind Toll Plaza No. 13, adjacent to a drain. This building currently houses the Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle (RRR) project. Expressing dissatisfaction over the garbage spread in the area, the commissioner ordered immediate cleanup. He also directed officials to improve drainage maintenance in the area.

Commissioner Chaudhari further inspected the proposed Development Plan (DP) road at Santra Market in Marwadi Chawl and instructed concerned departments to submit detailed information.

The inspection was also attended by Land and Estate Officer Pankaj Parashar, Executive Engineer Sachin Rakshamwar, and officials Vidyut Dhenagle and Suresh Khare.

