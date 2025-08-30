Nagpur Rural: Man held for killing younger brother over suspected affair with wife

Nagpur: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Nagpur Rural Police has cracked a shocking case of fratricide, arresting a 41-year-old man who allegedly murdered his younger brother on suspicion of an illicit relationship with his wife.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Gangadhar Pelne, a resident of Khedi village under Kuhi police station limits.

The case came to light on August 28, when villagers discovered an unidentified body in a nullah near the farm of Shravan Ghormare. The body was found with its feet tied, raising strong suspicion of foul play.

Acting swiftly, the Crime Branch launched a probe and soon zeroed in on Manoj. He was detained for questioning, and during interrogation, he reportedly confessed to killing his younger brother, Shishupal, on the occasion of Padwa.

According to investigators, Manoj suspected Shishupal of having an affair with his wife. Consumed by anger and mistrust, he allegedly attacked his brother with a blunt object, killing him on the spot. To conceal the crime, he tied up the body and dumped it in the nullah.

After the confession, the LCB handed over the accused to Kuhi Police, which is now conducting further investigations into the case.