Nagpur Rural Police crack inter-state opium network, seize contraband in Jharkhand

Nagpur: In a major breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, Nagpur Rural Police have uncovered an inter-state opium smuggling network operating from Jharkhand and seized contraband worth lakhs of rupees during a raid conducted in the state’s Khunti district.

The action stems from an opium trafficking case registered at Umred Police Station on May 20. During the course of the investigation, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Nagpur Rural Police had earlier arrested hotel businessman Manish Kumar Ambikaprasad from Simdega, Jharkhand.

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Police had recovered 33.767 kilograms of opium along with other incriminating material collectively valued at approximately Rs 1.92 crore from the accused.

Following the arrest, a special team formed under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar and Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Mhaske conducted an extensive interrogation of the accused. Investigators subsequently identified Vimal Singh Munda of Jharkhand’s Khunti district as the alleged key supplier in the narcotics network.

Acting on the information, Nagpur Rural Police, with assistance from local law enforcement authorities, conducted a raid at Munda’s residence in the Bundu area of Khunti district.

Although the prime suspect managed to evade arrest, police recovered 2.285 kilograms of opium, a laptop, two mobile phones and an electronic weighing scale believed to have been used in the illegal trade.

The June 3 operation resulted in the seizure of opium valued at approximately Rs 11.42 lakh, while the total value of confiscated property is estimated at Rs 13.05 lakh.

Investigators believe the network may have been supplying opium across multiple states for an extended period. Police are now examining digital evidence and financial links to identify other members of the syndicate and map the full extent of the trafficking operation.

Officials described the raid as a significant success in the fight against narcotics and indicated that further arrests and disclosures are likely as the investigation progresses.

Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the absconding accused, while police continue to probe possible links to larger drug distribution networks operating across state borders.

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