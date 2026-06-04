CCTV trail leads to arrest in Rs 1.8-lakh copper theft in Bajaj Nagar

Nagpur: Bajaj Nagar Police have solved a major copper theft case with the arrest of one accused who allegedly confessed to carrying out the burglary along with a notorious city-based thief. Police are now searching for the absconding accomplice, identified as Lucky Sahu.

The theft occurred at a warehouse belonging to N. Kumar Project and Infrastructure Company located on the ground floor of Poonam Mall opposite Alankar Talkies in the Bajaj Nagar area.

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According to the complaint filed by supervisor Eknath Dattatraya Lanjurkar (50), he had locked the warehouse and left for home on the night of April 20. When he returned the following morning, he found the lock broken and discovered that copper strips and four bundles of copper wire had been stolen.

The value of the stolen material was estimated at around Rs 1.80 lakh.

Following the complaint, Bajaj Nagar Police launched an investigation and began analysing CCTV footage from the warehouse premises and nearby locations.

The footage provided crucial leads, enabling investigators to identify and detain suspect Amit Sham Sundar Naidu for questioning.

During interrogation, Naidu allegedly confessed to committing the theft along with Lucky Sahu, a known repeat offender who has been linked to several property crimes in the city.

Police said the arrested accused had recently been released from custody and allegedly resumed criminal activities soon after his release. Investigators believe the duo specifically targeted the warehouse for its valuable copper stock, which could be quickly disposed of in the scrap market.

Based on the confession and supporting evidence, police have intensified efforts to track down Lucky Sahu. Search operations and raids are being conducted at multiple locations to apprehend the fugitive.

Meanwhile, further interrogation of the arrested accused is underway to determine whether the duo was involved in other thefts reported in the city.

Police are also trying to recover the stolen copper material and identify any receivers who may have purchased the stolen property.

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