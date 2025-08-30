Nagpur Police Launch ‘Footpath Freedom’ Drive; Joint Action Against Hawkers

Nagpur: To ensure that city footpaths remain free for pedestrians, the Nagpur City Police Commissionerate’s Traffic Branch has initiated a special campaign called ‘Footpath Freedom’.

According to traffic officials, hawkers often set up temporary stalls directly on footpaths in busy marketplaces and crowded areas. Adding to the problem, customers visiting these shops tend to park their vehicles on or near the pavements. As a result, pedestrians are forced to step onto the main roads, creating a hazardous situation that increases the risk of serious accidents.

In response, the traffic police, with the support of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s encroachment removal department, carried out joint enforcement action. Several illegal stalls and temporary setups were cleared during the drive.

Officials emphasized that keeping roads and footpaths clear for pedestrians is a top priority. They also warned that similar action will continue against violators in the future.

Traffic police expressed confidence that this campaign will help restore smooth pedestrian movement across city footpaths.