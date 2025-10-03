Nagpur Rural: Kalmeshwar Police Seize Illegal Liquor Stock, One Arrested

Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, a team from Kalmeshwar Police Station conducted a raid at Kohli village on Thursday (October 2) and seized a large quantity of illegal liquor. The seized stock is valued at ₹16,490, and one accused has been arrested in the operation.

According to the police, they received information that country-made and foreign liquor was being illegally sold at Triveni Restaurant, located in front of Bhagyashree Super Bazaar. Acting swiftly, the police raided the premises in the presence of witnesses.

The accused has been identified as Santosh Dhanraj Zhade (37), a resident of Ward No. 2, Kohli, Kalmeshwar, Nagpur district. From his shop, police recovered 202 bottles of liquor, including popular brands such as Imperial Blue, Royal Stag, and country-made Bhingri Santra. During verification, the bottles were opened and confirmed to contain liquor.

As the accused had no legal license to store or sell alcohol, the stock was seized and a case was registered against him under Section 65 (E) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Inspector Manoj Krishnaji Kalbande. Further investigation is underway by Kalmeshwar Police.

The crackdown has created a sense of fear among illegal liquor sellers in the area.