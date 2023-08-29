Nagpur Rural cops crack mystery of specially-abled woman’s death, 2 arrested

Nagpur: In a significant development, the Nagpur Rural Police have arrested two suspects in the rape and murder case of a 33-year-old specially-abled woman, who was found at Navkar Industrial and Logistics Park in Mauda on Sunday, August 19, 2023.

The police have apprehended truck drivers Mahendra Prabhakar Misar (35), a resident of Khed village, tehsil Bramhapuri, district Chandrapur, and Prashant Aanadrao Naktode (29), a resident of Nagparsodi village, in Bhandara district.

Addressing the press conference, Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand informed that upon discovering the woman in Mauda, they learned that she had been reported missing from Yashodhara Nagar in Nagpur.

“On August 19, we rushed her to Mayo Hospital for treatment. However, she tragically passed away the next day. Following the postmortem, it was revealed that she had been struck on the head with a blunt object. As a result, we filed a murder case against the unidentified perpetrator(s),” he stated.

Due to the sensitivity of the matter, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pundlik Bhatkar was appointed to oversee the investigation, according to the SP.

“During the investigation, the Local Crime Branch, Mauda Police, and Cyber Department worked diligently to narrow down the list of suspect drivers. One of them has confessed to attempting to sexually assault the victim,” he disclosed.

“CCTV footage captured the victim walking to Mauda. She can be seen on Bhandara Road and also entering the logistics park during the night of August 18 and 19. We suspect that the crime occurred between 2 am and 4 am,” the SP explained.

Under the guidance of SP Vishal Aanand and Addl SP Dr. Sandeep Pakhale, SDPO Pundalik Bhatkar, LCB PI Omprakash Kokate, APIs Rajiv Kamarlwar, Anil Raut, PSI Aashish Morkhede, Police Constables Dinesh Aadhapure, Dyaneshwar Raut, Vinod Kale, Pramod Tabhane, and others were involved in making the arrests.

