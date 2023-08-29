Gang stealing Reliance Jio, Indus mobile tower batteries from rural Nagpur busted

Nagpur: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Nagpur Rural Police has busted a gang stealing batteries from Reliance Jio and Indus mobile towers and selling them to scrap dealers. Beside arresting five accused, cops have recovered 10 Coslight batteries, 72 VRLA batteries, 3 four wheelers and five mobile phones collectively worth Rs 26.70 lakh and claimed to solve 27 offences from Nagpur Rural, Nagpur city and from Wardha district.

The accused have been identified as Kalim alias zaalim Sheikh (34) and Nazim Yusuf Pathan (26), both resiDents of Kondhali. The accused duo used to steal batteries and would sell them to scrap dealer Farooq Sheikh, also a resident of Kondhali, who used to sell them to one Aman Malik in Delhi. Cops have also nabbed Sushil Sahu (30), from Bikani, Mangalwari for buying stolen goods from accused.

Suprintendant of Police (SP) Vishal Anand informed that cops are also investigating prime accused’s past in Reliance Jio firm since it needs technical expertise to handle the batteries.

The LCB team comprising PI Omprakash Kokate, APIs Rajiv Kamarlwar, Anil Raut, Chandrashekar Ghanekar, Police Constables Dinesh Aadhapure, Dyaneshwar Raut, Vinod Kale, Pramod Tabhane, Ashish Bhure, Iqbal Sheikh and others were involved in making the arrests.

