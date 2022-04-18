Nagpur RTO to hold e-auction of seized vehicles on April 26

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Regional Transport Office (RTO) will hold e-auction of those vehicles that were seized by its Flying Squad for various reasons. The e-auction will be held on April 26 at 3 pm. The seized vehicles are lying unclaimed at various depots.

The vehicles are parked at the State Transport depot at Wardhaman Nagar, Imambada and at the RTO (City) campus. The Flying Squad intercepted the vehicles as per provisions of Motor Vehicles Tax Act, 1958, and Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

During the e-auction, a total of 32 unclaimed vehicles would be auctioned as per the Maharashtra Land Revenue Rules, 1966, at RTO (City) Office. Those interested in buying these vehicles can get the details of rules and earnest money to be deposited at RTO office where the same is displayed on notice board, informs a release issued by Dr Rupkumar Belsare, Deputy RTO, Nagpur (City).

