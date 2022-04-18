Fourth wave scare: India sees single-day rise of 2,183 new Covid-19 cases

Advertisement

Nagpur/New Delhi: India on Monday reported a single-day rise of 2,183 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s total tally of coronavirus cases to 4,30,44,280. During this period, the country also reported 214 fatalities, including 213 from Kerala, pushing the overall death toll to 5,21,965, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 9 am.

The active cases declined to 11,542, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 16 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.83 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.32 per cent, according to the Health Ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,10,773, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 186.51 crore.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

