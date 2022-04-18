Easter celebrated with prayers in churches, greetings, gifts

Advertisement

Nagpur: Festival of Easter was celebrated across Nagpur on Sunday, April 17. Devotees took part in mass and prayer sessions in churches in the city. Easter is a holy Christian festival that celebrates Jesus rising from the dead.

Atmosphere at SFS church turned joyous on Sunday with Christian brethren celebrating Easter with zeal and attending church services. Archbishop Dr Elias Gonsalves read out the prayers and blessed people at SFS Cathedral. People exchanged greetings and made the day joyful.

On this occasion, people also exchange Easter baskets and special gifts with their loved ones.

