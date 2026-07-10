Nagpur RTO corruption probe: Ex-RTO Bhuyar, two MVIs sent on forced leave

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Nagpur: The Maharashtra Government on Thursday initiated stringent action against three Transport Department officials, including former Nagpur Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Ravindra Bhuyar, by sending them on compulsory leave pending an inquiry into serious allegations of corruption and administrative irregularities.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik informed the Legislative Assembly that Bhuyar, who is currently posted as RTO in Akola, along with Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) Yogesh More and Ganesh Virane, has been relieved from active duty until the completion of the investigation.

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The action follows explosive allegations raised in the Assembly by Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, who claimed that a well-organised corruption racket was operating within the Regional Transport Office network in Vidarbha under the influence of a retired transport department official.

Wadettiwar alleged that the network was engaged in large-scale illegal collections and was targeting honest officers by allegedly misusing the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). He further claimed there was collusion between certain RTO officials and the ACB and announced that he would submit audio recordings to the State Government in support of his allegations.

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Responding to the charges, Sarnaik said the Government had taken the allegations seriously and moved swiftly to ensure a fair and transparent investigation.

He informed the House that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has already launched a probe into the alleged corruption. In addition, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by senior IPS officer Priyanka Narnaware has been constituted and directed to submit its findings within one month.

The Minister reiterated that the Government would adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and assured the Assembly that no individual found guilty would be protected, irrespective of rank or position.

“The Government is committed to ensuring a transparent, accountable and corruption-free transport administration. Strict action will be taken against anyone found responsible after the inquiry,” Sarnaik said.

Bhuyar had served as Nagpur RTO before his transfer to Akola and had remained at the centre of controversy during his tenure. The latest developments have brought the functioning of the Transport Department in Vidarbha under intense scrutiny, with both the EOW and the SIT expected to examine the allegations of corruption and abuse of office in detail.

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