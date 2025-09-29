Nagpur: RSS Songs Carry Power to Inspire and Shape the Future – CM Devendra Fadnavis

Nagpur: At a time when the world is grappling with issues of climate change, environment, and sustainability, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the enduring relevance of RSS inspirational songs. Referring to one such composition — “Nirmāṇoṅ ke pāvan yug me, hum charitra nirmāṇ na bhūle. Swārth sādhna kī āndhī me, vasudhā kā kalyāṇ na bhūle” — Fadnavis said the message continues to guide and inspire future generations.

He was speaking at the RSS Song Album Launch Ceremony organized by the Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav Samiti on September 28 at the Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Auditorium. The event was attended by RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Committee President Anil Sole, and several dignitaries from diverse fields.

“Despite today’s era of copyrights, the writers of these songs dedicated their creations to the nation rather than seeking personal recognition. These inspirational songs have carried forward the true spirit of patriotism and collective service,” Fadnavis said. He also praised singer Shankar Mahadevan for lending his voice to the project, calling him “a singer who, like Lord Shankar holding the Ganga in his locks, carries a river of melody in his voice.”

Gold Rate 27 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,14,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,06,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,43,400/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Dr. Mohan Bhagwat emphasized that the RSS songs reflect a “tapasya of life.” “They are not just words and music but sacrifices made by those who dedicated themselves to the nation. Shankar Mahadevan has sung them with deep understanding and feeling,” he added.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari described the songs as a medium of life lessons. “RSS songs have the power to shape character and instill values. Music flows into the heart and inspires sanskar (cultural refinement). These songs will also be featured in the upcoming Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav,” Gadkari announced. He further said efforts will be made to take the songs to a wider audience through digital platforms, praising Mahadevan’s performance for reflecting social responsibility and patriotism.

The program began with a live presentation of select songs by Shankar Mahadevan. Actor Sharad Kelkar anchored the ceremony. Shankar Mahadevan, Kunal Joshi, and Shringarpure were felicitated during the event. Vote of thanks was delivered by Anil Sole.