Nagpur News: Vidarbha State Demand, Crime Raids, Rafale Production, Durga Puja

Here are the latest news updates from Nagpur as of September 29, 2025. Political movements reignite calls for a separate Vidarbha state, while police continue crime crackdowns. Infrastructure projects and cultural festivities also highlight the city’s developments.

Politics and Civic Issues

  • Vidarbha state demand renewed: On the 72nd anniversary of the Nagpur Pact, the Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti (VRAS) symbolically burned a copy of the agreement at Variety Chowk, demanding a separate Vidarbha state.
  • MIHAN roadwork criticized: Poor quality roadwork at the MIHAN entry point has come under fire from commuters and local leaders.
  • New BCCI president: Former Delhi cricketer Mithun Manhas has taken charge as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
  • Naik Talav–Vaishali Nagar flyover: MahaMetro is nearing completion of a new flyover connecting the two busy areas to ease traffic congestion.

Crime and Safety

  • 38 trafficked laborers rescued: Nagpur Police freed 38 laborers from traffickers in a major rescue operation.
  • Illegal hookah parlor raided: Ambazari Police busted a hookah lounge operating illegally inside Tamasha Café.
  • Burglary in city: Valuables worth ₹5.70 lakh were stolen in a recent burglary.
  • ₹1.1 crore fraud racket: Key suspects behind a major fraud case have been arrested.
  • Dhantoli robbery case solved: Police apprehended a suspect within 36 hours of the robbery.

Other News

  • Rafale production in Nagpur: The city continues to be central to India’s Rafale jet production initiative.
  • Durga Puja festivities: Nagpur’s Bengali community announced a five-day Durga Puja celebration.
  • KAVACH trial success: Central Railway’s Nagpur Division completed its first trial of a KAVACH-equipped locomotive, boosting rail safety.
  • Telescope workshop at VNIT: Students and enthusiasts participated in a telescope-making workshop hosted at VNIT.
  • Record Aapli Bus ridership: Nagpur’s Aapli Bus service reached 1.5 lakh daily riders, generating ₹34 lakh in revenue.
  • 157-ft Hanuman statue: A grand Hanuman statue is set to rise in Koradi, becoming a new cultural landmark.

Gold Rate Nagpur (September 29, 2025)

  • 22 Carat Gold: ₹56,600 per 10 grams
  • 24 Carat Gold: ₹61,750 per 10 grams

