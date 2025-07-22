Nagpur Crime Branch Foils Robbery Bid in MIDC, Four History Sheeters Held

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a swift and coordinated operation, the Crime Branch Unit 1 of Nagpur Police foiled a robbery attempt and arrested four men who had assembled with weapons at an open ground in Madhav Nagari under MIDC Police Station limits. The action took place between 12:45 am and 1:55 am on July 22, following credible information received by the patrolling team.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pawan Gopal Misal (21) and Sunil Karan Lodhi Bokade (27), both residents of Bahujan Nagar, Isasani, Wagdara; along with Atul Ramesh Verma (24) and Sumit Ramesh Verma (26), both residents of Saudamini Chowk, Rajiv Nagar, MIDC, Nagpur. A fifth accused, Sujal alias Dadu Rakesh Dhale, a resident of Ajni, managed to escape under the cover of darkness and is currently absconding. Upon conducting a search at the scene, police recovered one sharp iron spiked knife, one steel knife, one iron rod, five mobile phones, and two motorcycles — all collectively valued at ₹1.70 lakh. Preliminary investigations revealed that all four arrested individuals are history-sheeters with previous criminal records. Notably, one of the accused had earlier been externed from the Beltarodi Police Station limits.

Gold Rate 15 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,200 /- Gold 22 KT 91,300 /- Silver/Kg 1,12,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Following the seizure, a case was registered at MIDC Police Station under Sections 399 and 402 of the BNS, Section 4/25 of the Arms Act, and Sections 142 and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. The complaint was lodged by Assistant Police Inspector (API) Ravi Ahir of the Crime Branch.

The operation was carried out under the overall supervision and guidance of Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint Commissioner of Police Navin Chandra Reddy, Additional CP (Crime) Vasant Pardeshi, DCP (Detection) Rahul Makanikar, and ACP (Crime Branch) Abhijit Patil. The team was led by Police Inspector Amol Deshmukh and API Sachin Bhonde along with their dedicated staff.