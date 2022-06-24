Nagpur Round Table 83 “boosting” the spirits of Nagpur again!

Advertisement

Nagpur: Philanthropy begins with a desire to give/donate. The desire to give is a shared human trait. In other words we all share an intrinsic capacity to give or share our resources and, under certain circumstances, are motivated to do so. True to their aims and objectives, the Tablers (Members of Round Table India) keep with the times and identify the needs of the hour and make an effort to fulfill the need. However small the effort, they give their 100%.

Nagpur Round Table 83, Round Table India is once again actively out there helping the underprivileged by distributing more than 550 packets of Boost among the needy, in and around Nagpur. The 750 gram packets were distributed across localities with 75 packets being donated to the Shraddhanand Anathalaya (an orphanage), 373 packets distributed to Ghuikhed and Titwa villages and 126 packets given specifically to the auto-rickshaw drivers in Nagpur.