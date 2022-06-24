MIDC cops arrest ex-CRPF jawan, two others in firing case

Advertisement

Nagpur: MIDC Police on Thursday arrested three persons in the case of firing during scuffle over a cigarette in Jaitala area a day earlier.

The arrested persons include Ganesh Prasad, retired CRPF jawan, who had fired the shot; Suresh Rambhau Thanekar (52), a resident of Ekatmata Nagar, Jaitala; and Purushottam alias Pappu Sonekar.