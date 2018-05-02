Nagpur Round Table 83 AGM to be held on 8th August

Nagpur: Nagpur Round Table 83 (NRT 83) is all set to end their super year with a bang on 8 Aug 2020 in their upcoming AGM.

Considering the COVID-19 situation in the city, this year the AGM will be held online only though video conferencing. The Area Board members and Tablers from other tables of Nagpur shall also join Online. Tr. Devendra (Bittu) Gandhi, National Board Member, shall grace the online meeting as the Area Observer for the said AGM.

LMF Tr. Rahul Agarwala shall preside over the AGM and would be handing over the Chairman’s post to LMF Tr. Pratik Munot for the year 2020-21. LMF Tr. Ajay Chandwani shall be the Vice Chairman, LMF Tr. Abhhay Agrawal would be the Secretary and LMF Tr. Shreewardhan Dhanwatey would take over as the Treasurer for the year 2020-21.

In the year 2019-20, NRT 83, with its 24 active members, has done some fabulous work in the field of Social Service and Education for the underprivileged children.

Round Table India (RTI) is an organisation of non-political and non-sectarian young men between the age group of 18 and 40 promoting service, fellowship and goodwill in national and international affairs. Working towards the education of underprivileged children, till date, 7141 classrooms have been built across India in 3041 schools, impacting 7.86 million children.