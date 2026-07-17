Rotary Brings Smiles with Dhamaal-4 Screening

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Nagpur, July 16: Reinforcing its commitment to community service and social inclusion, the Rotary Club of Nagpur North (RID 3030) organized a special screening of the newly released Dhamaal-4 under its Happy Home Project at AM Cinema, Hingna Road, Nagpur, on Thursday.

The initiative was specially arranged for the students of Jeevandhara Karyashala, providing nearly 70 intellectually disabled students with an opportunity to enjoy a fun-filled day at the movies. Accompanied by their teachers, caregivers, and Rotary members, the children enthusiastically watched the film and enjoyed refreshments in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The event aimed to create joyful memories, encourage social inclusion, and offer a refreshing recreational experience for the students.

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The Rotary Club of Nagpur North expressed its sincere gratitude to Shri Abhijit Majumdar, Director of Abhijit Realtors & Infraventures Pvt. Ltd. and owner of AM Cinema, along with Rtn. Diya Nitin Jeswani, for generously sponsoring the movie screening and helping make the day truly memorable for the children.

The Club also thanked the Principal, Teacher Coordinator, and the entire staff of Jeevandhara Karyashala for their excellent cooperation and seamless coordination, which played a vital role in the success of the project.

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The event was graced by the presence of Rtn. Nand Tahilyani (President), Rtn. Sumit M. Choithani (Hon. Club Secretary – Administration), Rtn. Shyam Wadhwani (Hon. Club Secretary – Projects), Rtn. Nitin Jeswani (Club Treasurer), Rtn. Swapnil Band (Vice President), Rtn. Vikram Shambhuwani (Director – Youth Service), Rtn. Dr. Khushboo Murarka (Medical Director), Rtn. Ashish Pedhekar (Director – Community Service), Rtn. Sakshi Pedhekar (Director – International Service), Rtn. Himlal Pun (Director – Public Image), and Rtn. Manan Murarka.

Through initiatives like the Happy Home Project, the Rotary Club of Nagpur North continues to demonstrate that even simple acts of kindness can create lasting happiness and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.

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