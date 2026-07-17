NADT Nagpur Begins Uttarayan 2026 Training

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Nagpur: The National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT), Nagpur, today marked the formal commencement of “Uttarayan 2026,” a comprehensive seven-week Orientation Programme designed for the newly promoted Assistant Commissioners of Income Tax. The prestigious inauguration ceremony was held at the apex training institute of the Income Tax Department. Prof. Manali Makarand Kshirsagar, Honorable Vice Chancellor of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU), graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and delivered the inaugural address to the newly promoted batch of officers. In her address, the Chief Guest highlighted the evolving responsibilities of tax administrators in nation-building and encouraged the officers to utilize advancements in technology for a transparent, efficient, and taxpayer-friendly administrative environment.

The incoming “Uttarayan 2026” batch brings a vast repository of field experience and administrative competence to the academy. The training cohort consists of 106 Officer Trainees, which prominently includes 22 lady officers embarking on this professional transition. The officers possess an extensive background within the Income Tax Department, with their individual service tenures ranging from a minimum of 17 years to a maximum of 39 years, yielding a remarkable batch average of 27 years of dedicated service. Reflecting this deep experience, the age profile of the trainees spans across an 18-year range, with the youngest officer being 41 years old and the oldest being 59 years old, maintaining a mature batch average age of 52 years.

Academically, the batch boasts strong and highly diversified educational qualifications across multiple disciplines. A total of 75 Officer Trainees hold graduate degrees in varied fields such as Arts, Commerce, Science, and Law. Furthermore, 36 officers possess postgraduate and advanced professional qualifications, which include 8 in Arts, 7 in Commerce, 7 in Science, 9 who hold an LLB, 1 with an LLM, and 4 with an MBA degree.

Gold Rate July 17 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 41,000 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,30,900 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,16,900/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The cohort carries a distinctive pan-India character, representing officers drawn from 20 States and 2 Union Territories. Bihar provides the largest regional contingent with 15 Officer Trainees, followed by significant representation from Maharashtra with 10, Gujarat with 9, Delhi with 8, Uttar Pradesh with 7, and Uttarakhand with 6 officers. The states of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab are represented by 5 trainees each, while Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Jharkhand contribute 4 trainees each. The states of Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have 3 trainees each, Karnataka has 2, and the remaining states and union territories of Telangana, Manipur, Odisha, Assam, Chandigarh, and Jammu & Kashmir are each represented by 1 officer trainee.

This broad geographical distribution is seamlessly mirrored in the rich linguistic matrix of the batch, fostering a diverse multicultural environment at the academy. Hindi serves as the mother tongue for 52 Officer Trainees. The linguistic profile is further enriched by a wide array of regional languages spoken across the cohort, including 8 trainees who speak Gujarati, 6 speaking Telugu, 6 speaking Tamil, 5 speaking Malayalam, and 4 each speaking Bengali, Marathi, and Punjabi. Additionally, the batch includes 3 trainees with Bhojpuri as their mother tongue, 2 with Sindhi, and 1 native speaker each for Assamese, Garhwali, Kannada, Kashmiri, Maithili, Manipuri, and Odia.

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Over the course of the intensive seven-week orientation programme, the National Academy of Direct Taxes will equip these seasoned professionals with advanced modules on direct tax laws, corporate accounting, modern investigation techniques, public administration, and emerging e-governance initiatives, successfully preparing them to take up higher leadership and administrative responsibilities within the Department.

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