Nagpur Rope Skipping Association skippers Shine at DSO Divisional Championship with 18 Gold Medals

Nagpur Rope Skipping Association has brought immense pride to the city by clinching a total of 18 Gold Medals at the recently concluded DSO Divisional Rope Skipping Championship held in Chandrapur on 28th April, 2025.

Nagpur Skippers showcased remarkable talent and dedication, securing 10 Gold Medals in the Master Event, and 8 Gold Medals in the Team Event. This outstanding performance is a testament to their relentless practice and team spirit.

Nagpur Rope Skipping Association is the official body for Rope Skipping in Nagpur. It is supported by Saving Dreamz Foundation and Nagpur Book Club, whose consistent encouragement has played a pivotal role in nurturing these young athletes.

National level coach Ashish Deshpande, Rohit Tokhi and Bhushan Maidule, have been working hard to guide, train and motivate the players, and have been instrumental in this success.

The Skippers from Nagpur who won medals at Chandrapur are Sharwari, Anshika, Prinshika, Anvi, Aaysha, Soumya, Nirman, Samrat, Manthan, Aditya, Tejas and Mayank.

Their triumph at the Divisional level marks another milestone in Nagpur’s growing prominence in the field of Rope Skipping. The team is training hard for the upcoming DSO State level Competitions.

