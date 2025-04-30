DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road Celebrate International Dance Day with Dance Dazzle 4.0

Advertisement



On the vibrant occasion of International Dance Day, Delhi Public School MIHAN and Kamptee Road hosted the electrifying Dance Dazzle 4.0, an open dance championship, on 29th April 2025 at Scientific Hall, Laxmi Nagar.

The event showcased a spectrum of talent through solo and group performances in two age categories: 8–11 years and 12–16 years, embracing all dance styles. Participants captivated the audience and judges with their choreography, expression, rhythm, and stage presence.

A distinguished panel of judges graced the event, including Rashi Budhrani, CEO of Red Carpet Magazine India, and Kamal Fulwadhwa, a well-known TV actor, anchor, model, and choreographer, renowned for his role in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Veera (Star Plus) and appearances in national commercial ads.

The event was proudly sponsored by Avinash P. Sakure and Rahul Suryawanshi of Mahalakshmi Developers, reflecting community support for the arts.

Leadership from both schools — Ms. Tulika Kedia, President and Pro-Vice Chairperson, and Ms. Savita Jaiswal, Director — reaffirmed their commitment to nurturing talent and promoting holistic development. Principals Ms. Nidhi Yadav (MIHAN) and Ms. Yogeeta Umalkar (Kamptee Road) were also present to encourage the participants and honor the winners.

All winners received cash prizes, trophies, and certificates, celebrating their exceptional performances and dedication.

DPS MIHAN and DPS Kamptee Road continue to empower young minds by providing dynamic platforms that celebrate creativity beyond the classroom.

