Published On : Wed, Apr 30th, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Modi govt announces caste census

Advertisement

In a major decision, the government on Wednesday decided to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census exercise in a “transparent” manner.

Announcing the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the census comes under the purview of the Centre but some states have done caste enumeration in the name of surveys.

Gold Rate
29 April 2025
Gold 24 KT 96,200/-
Gold 22 KT 89,500/-
Silver / Kg 97,200/-
Platinum 44,000 /-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Alleging that the states ruled by opposition parties have done caste surveys for political reasons, the minister said it is Modi government’s resolve to transparently include caste enumeration in the forthcoming pan-India census exercise. The census exercise was to commence in April 2020 but got delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

Advertisement
Advertisement