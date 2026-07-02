Nagpur Rocked by Double Murder Within Hours; Woman Found Dead, Man Killed in Separate Incident

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Nagpur: A wave of panic swept across Nagpur after two separate murder incidents were reported within a span of just a few hours, sending shockwaves across the city and raising fresh concerns over law and order. Police have launched investigations into both cases and are examining all possible angles.

The first incident took place on Gada Shirpur Road under the jurisdiction of New Kamptee Police Station. The blood-soaked body of a woman was found lying by the roadside with multiple stab wounds inflicted by a sharp weapon. Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman may have been murdered at another location before her body was dumped at the spot.

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According to local sources, the woman’s husband is suspected of being involved in the murder. However, police have not officially confirmed this angle and said that the investigation is still in its early stages.

In another shocking incident, Ganesh Pritamlal Borkar was murdered in Hanuman Nagar under the Bhandewadi Police Station limits. Borkar was reportedly known for his alleged criminal background. The motive behind the murder remains unclear, and police have launched a manhunt to trace those responsible.

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Senior police officials rushed to both crime scenes and began collecting forensic evidence. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined, while eyewitnesses and local residents are also being questioned to establish the sequence of events.

The back-to-back murders have created fear and concern among Nagpur residents. Police said both cases are being investigated on priority, and further details will be shared as the investigation progresses.

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