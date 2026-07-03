Nagpur road rage horror: Cop dragged out of car, beaten in public; 14 arrested

According to police, a group of seven to eight youths riding motorcycles was allegedly speeding, performing dangerous stunts and weaving recklessly through traffic on the Ring Road

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Nagpur: A shocking case of road rage that exposed the growing menace of reckless biking and mob violence unfolded on Nagpur’s Mankapur Ring Road, where an on-duty police constable was allegedly dragged out of his private car, brutally assaulted in full public view, and his vehicle vandalised by a group of bikers following a minor collision. The entire incident, which took place on the night of June 28, was captured on CCTV cameras, providing crucial evidence that helped police identify and arrest 14 accused.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old police constable Kunal Singh, was travelling towards Mankapur Square in his private car along with a female friend when the incident occurred. According to police, a group of seven to eight youths riding motorcycles was allegedly speeding, performing dangerous stunts and weaving recklessly through traffic on the Ring Road.

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During the reckless ride, one of the motorcycles reportedly brushed against Singh’s car. What began as a minor scrape quickly escalated into a violent confrontation. Instead of resolving the issue peacefully, the bikers allegedly intercepted the constable’s vehicle by parking their motorcycles in front of it, effectively blocking his path and preventing him from moving further.

Police said the accused began hurling abuses before forcibly dragging the constable out of his car. The group allegedly assaulted him mercilessly in the middle of the busy road, repeatedly punching and kicking him while shocked motorists and passersby looked on. CCTV footage shows the attackers pulling the victim across the road and continuing the assault. At one point, Singh is seen sitting helplessly on the road as one of the accused allegedly kicks him in the face.

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The assailants also allegedly vandalised the constable’s private vehicle, causing extensive damage before fleeing the spot on their motorcycles. The entire sequence of events was recorded by nearby surveillance cameras, which later proved instrumental in reconstructing the incident and identifying those involved.

Seriously injured in the attack, Singh was rescued by local residents, who rushed him to a private hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment for multiple injuries.

The brazen assault on a serving police personnel sent shockwaves through the police department, prompting an immediate and intensive investigation. Officers from Mankapur Police Station examined CCTV footage and analysed technical evidence to trace the suspects involved in the attack.

Acting swiftly, police detained and subsequently arrested 14 accused in connection with the case. The arrested persons have been identified as Harsh Pawar, Gaurav Dhirde, Sanyam Ganeshpuri, Yash Parteki, Satyam Shirke, Premraj Dhakate, Akash Bokade, Nitin Gokhale, Vicky Telghare, Bhumi Dev alias Sagar Bokade, Ganesh Uike, Pritam Modekar and Tikaram Barapatre.

Police officials revealed that several of the arrested accused have previous criminal records. During the operation, officers also seized five two-wheelers allegedly used in the crime and recovered property collectively valued at around Rs 5.60 lakh.

Senior Inspector Haresh Kalsekar said the accused were identified through CCTV footage and other technical evidence before being taken into custody. He added that investigators are examining the specific role played by each accused during the assault and collecting further evidence to strengthen the prosecution.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers posed by reckless motorcycle riding and the alarming rise in violent road rage incidents in the city. The fact that an on-duty police constable was allegedly attacked so brazenly on a public road has raised serious concerns over law and order and the growing tendency of mobs to resort to violence over trivial disputes.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway. Authorities are expected to invoke additional legal provisions after verifying the individual involvement of each accused and analysing all available evidence, including CCTV footage and witness statements.

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